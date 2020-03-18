Jamia Mosque cancels all prayers

The Jamia Mosque in Nairobi has been closed indefinitely as religious organizations move to comply with the government directive on limiting public gatherings as a safety measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Consequently, Jamia Mosque Committee Secretary-General Abdul Bary Hamid urged the Muslim faithful to conduct their daily prayers in less congested spaces.

The move comes even as a section of Evangelical churches announced the suspension of their Sunday services for the next few weeks.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries (CITAM) while announcing the suspension of their church services across the country for three weeks, said the move is in line with the Presidential decree that called for the suspension of public gatherings.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking Wednesday at the Valley Road Church premises, Nairobi during a media briefing, CITAM Presiding Bishop David Oginde said that the church has suspended its Sunday and midweek services in all their sanctuaries to ensure that they secure public safety.

Bishop Oginde encouraged church members and friends to join them online for virtual services beginning this Sunday.

On Saturday, the country will observe a National Prayer Day as it seeks divine intervention to eradicate the deadly virus.