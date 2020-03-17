Jamia Mosque enhances safety measures to combat virus

Jamia Mosque in Nairobi has introduced measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement the Jamia Mosque Committee together with the Council of Scholars of Jamia Mosque said beginning Tuesday the faithful will be asked to conduct their ablutions before going to the mosque.

This they said the toilets will be shut in order to reduce the potential of aiding the spread of the Coronavirus.

Jamia Mosque is the largest mosque and the centre of the Muslim community in the country and is frequented by at least 8,000 people on a given day.

In addition, it is a meeting point for thousands of Muslims from diverse areas from within and outside the country.

In the statement signed by Chairman of Jamia Mosque Committee Sheikh Mohammed Osman Warfa and the Chairman Majlis ULAMAA of Kenya Sheikh Fathuddin Thangal said hand sanitizers have been placed in different strategic locations for mosque users.

In order to enhance safety measures, the Mosque committee says, the carpets in the mosque will be regularly cleaned and disinfected.

They urged the elderly and those with medical conditions to perform their prayers at home and urged Imams in all Mosques around the country to offer special prayers for the country.

The mosque will open 15 minutes before every prayer and 15 minutes after prayer while access has been limited to only three entrances for the men and one entrance for the ladies.

Friday congregation prayers will be opened at 12.30pm. The mosque will shut by 1.25pm.