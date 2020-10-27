“My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned,” – Jamie

Jamie Foxx confirmed the death of his sister in a moving Instagram post penned late last night. The Academy Award winner posted the tribute along with a few pictures of him and sister.

His sister, Deondra Dixon, was born with down syndrome and was the global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. The foundation paid tribute to Deondra in a Twitter post writing, “Devastated for DeOndra’s family, devastated for our community, devastated at Global.”

Devastated for DeOndra's family, devastated for our community, devastated at Global. She will ALWAYS be remembered. Read Global's loving tribute to DeOndra here: https://t.co/EwJcjsOzF9 https://t.co/41rB4HL47S — Global Down Syndrome (@GDSFoundation) October 26, 2020

In his post paying tribute, Jamie referred to her death as a transition because “she will always be alive.” The actor also referred to her love for dancing in the post, “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money.”

Read the full tribute here

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Deondra Dixon was 36 at her time of death.

Tell Us What You Think