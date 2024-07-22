A special screening and discussion of the Luo Film, Janam Otis, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 27

The event, hosted by #WeWatchKenyan at Out Reality, located at The Mall (basement), Westlands will begin with a screening from 6.00pm to 7.00pm and a question & answer slot with the cast & crew.

Created by Yakwetu, alongside MyMovies.Africa™, #WeWatchKenyan is a monthly watch party aimed at promoting local film and content, as well as building a community of Kenyan Creatives who watch Kenyan content!

“We are excited to meet our fans, and share the story behind the story,” says Dr. Zippy Okoth – Writer, Director & Executive Producer of Otia Janam.

The film has also officially been chosen to screen at The Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF).

“What a way to also Celebrate our recent Official Selection for ZIFF,” she added.

Otis Janam revolves around takes you on Janam (Nick Kwach) – a seemingly lazy fisherman, whose life takes a dramatic turn when he wins a boat-racing championship.

His victory leads him to an even greater Prize—the heart of Api (Sarah Masese), daughter of the wealthiest man in the village.

As their romance blossoms, Janam faces challenges that could redefine his destiny.

Will love prevail against all odds?

Tickets are on sale from just KSh 499.