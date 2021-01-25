Jane Mugo documentary by BBC causes laughter and anger online

As promised BBC Africa released their anticipated documentary about Kenya’s foremost private detective, Jane Mugo. The documentary delves into the PI’s company practices, including training and investigations.

Releasing a teaser over the weekend BBC Africa wrote, “With police widely mistrusted in Kenya, many people are turning to private detectives to solve crimes. None is more famous, or controversial…”

?? With police widely mistrusted in Kenya, many people are turning to private detectives to solve crimes. None is more famous, or controversial, than Jane Mugo.????? Meet "Kenya’s Spy Queen" Watch the full film here ?: https://t.co/tvIxE6f0qv #BBCAfricaEye pic.twitter.com/rFDrsQMdTo — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) January 25, 2021

Having watched the documentary, some Kenyans are not impressed while others are enjoying making fun of the whole documentary.

Here’s what Kenyans on Twitter had to say.

I have wasted a lot of time in my life but the 27 minutes wasted this morning watching BBC Africa Eye 'documentary' on Jane Mugo must be the worst ever. pic.twitter.com/IKIUAv1ToT — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) January 25, 2021

No, BBC Africa is not doing comedy skits. ? — Georgie (@georgiendirangu) January 25, 2021

BBC: Jane Mugo is the best detective in Africa

jane Mugo: pic.twitter.com/YVyagghpbj — Lion muigai (@MohMuigai) January 25, 2021

A security dog having a reflector???????? we are finished!!! pic.twitter.com/F0M26WY9g4 — ?????? ?? (???????) (@Naibwoy) January 25, 2021

Ameanguka akajifanya ni stylo pic.twitter.com/qxvmE6bmNr — Metropolitant Kid (@MuchiriH) January 25, 2021

Uko Mukuru Kwa Zuckerberg Jane Mugo has said she's monitoring all of you mnaongea mbaya you are All criminals on her radar — Droid (@droid254) January 25, 2021

Charlie’s face said defund and abolish the police ? pic.twitter.com/WKj8bzVUMU — Jane Mugo’s Mango (@NonieMG) January 25, 2021

Any leads for a slimming tea plug our Spy queen Jane mugo needs some???pic.twitter.com/ita3dW0L7W — Monique ? (@monicah_2) January 25, 2021

After watching that BBC documentary about Jane Mugo the spy queen, all I can say is Kenya is full of comedy ? — Moraa (@Its_moraa) January 25, 2021

Kenya's Spy Queen Jane Mugo on a mission… pic.twitter.com/Kvck9NxIY2 — Billy The GOAT (@_crazynairobian) January 25, 2021

That Jane Mugo Documentary should not have been aired. Now Nigerians and South Africans have one more weapon against us next time we have a twitter war ?? ? pic.twitter.com/SWmmamzNkc — ?? (@KOT_Loyals) January 25, 2021

Jane Mugo: I am also trained in taekwondo let me show case some of my skills Embarrassment: pic.twitter.com/M8jaYX5mCJ — Facts KE (@styles_liqour) January 25, 2021

