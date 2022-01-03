Janet Jackson shares extended trailer for new documentary

The documentary is due to premiere on January 28th.

Janet Jackson has shared an extended trailer for her upcoming documentary. The pop icon shared the video on her Instagram account including its January 28th release date. The Lifetime and A&E documentary will premiere on the 40th anniversary of her album called Janet which was released in 1982.

The trailer reveals that the film has been in production for over five years, with most of the filming taking place during Joe Jackson’s death in 2018. As such a good portion of the trailer is dedicated to discussing her working and personal relationship with her dad. Topics about the allegations against the late Michael Jackson and the Superbowl controversy that got her banned from the Grammys are also addressed in the documentary.

Additionally, the trailer features cameos from Samuel L. Jackson, Teyana Taylor, Whoopi Goldberg, Janelle Monae, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Ciara, Paula Abdul, and more.