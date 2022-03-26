Janet Mbugua talks 10-year career, Inua Dada Foundation

The former TV anchor also spoke about the traumatising nature of social justice work.

Janet Mbugua was in the news this week for rejecting Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s offer to become his running mate in the Kiambu Governor ballot.

“Indeed, active engagement in politics isn’t for me at the moment. I remain available in support of quality service to the good people of Kiambu and all of Kenya, more so vulnerable women and girls,” Janet said.

Her passion for supporting vulnerable women and girls is what led to the creation of the Inua Dada Foundation which was founded in November 2013 on the premise of building a global community that empowers, upholds the dignity and protects the rights of every girl child and extends that to her caregivers and community.

On Friday, Janet Mbugua sat down with Shiksha Arora on the Easy Friday segment to discuss her 10-year media career, her Inua Dada foundation and the traumatising work of social justice.