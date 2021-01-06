Janet Ouko has been reinstated as the County Executive Committee (CEC) member in charge of Education in latest appointments done by acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura.

Ms. Ouko resigned from the education docket in January 2019 during Governor Mike Sonko’s tenure.

Governor Mutura also announced the transfer of Lucia Mulwa from the education docket to be the CEC in charge of agriculture.

Brian Weke is now the legal advisor for the Governor’s office, while Jarius Musumba will serve as the Acting County Secretary and Paul Mutungi as the Chief of Staff.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



More to follow..