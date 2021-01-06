Janet Ouko reappointed Nairobi Education CEC

Written By: Claire Wanja

Ouko had served for one year and two months when she served Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with her resignation letter.

Janet Ouko has been reinstated as the County Executive Committee (CEC) member in charge of Education in latest appointments done by acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura.

Ms. Ouko resigned from the education docket in January 2019 during Governor Mike Sonko’s tenure.

Governor Mutura also announced the transfer of Lucia Mulwa from the education docket to be the CEC in charge of agriculture.

Brian Weke is now the legal advisor for the Governor’s office, while Jarius Musumba will serve as the Acting County Secretary and Paul Mutungi as the Chief of Staff.

More to follow..

