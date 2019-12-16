Janet Wanja to miss out of Olympic qualifiers in Cameroon

National women’s volleyball team ‘Malkia Strikers’ will miss the services of veteran setter Janet Wanja in the forthcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers slated for 3rd through to the 10th of next month in Yaounde, Cameroon due to personal commitments.

Seychelles based Jane Wacu , Kenya Prison’s Joy Lusenaka and Esther Mutinda of Kenya Pipeline who play in the same position are expected to fill the void.

Janet Wanja was set to link up with the national women’s volleyball team on Sunday at their residential camp in Kasarani but was unable due to personal commitments.

Head coach Paul Bitok says he is confident that his charges will put up a brave fight in the absence of Wanja.

Bitok urged Kenya volleyball federation to register youth and junior players for future CAVB and FIVB assignments to allow smooth transition and succession of senior team players.

Kenya last featured at the Olympic Games in 2004 in Athens Greece.