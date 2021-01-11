Japan foreign minister to visit Kenya Tuesday

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi jets into the country Tuesday for a state visit.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, his visit is part of the two countries’ efforts to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations.

“The Foreign Minister of the Government of Japan Hon Motegi Toshimitsu is scheduled to make an official visit to the Republic of Kenya on 12th to 13th January 2021. The visit is part of the two countries’ efforts to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations based on shared values including a belief in a rules-based multilateral system, the promotion of democratic values and good governance” read the statement from MFA.

Kenya and Japan have had diplomatic relations that date back to 1963.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



During his two-day stay in the country, the Japanese leader will call on President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House on Wednesday.

He will also hold a bilateral consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Raychelle Omamo.

The visit provides an opportunity for the two countries to review their bilateral relations and explore ways of consolidating their economic collaboration during the post-COVID-19 pandemic period and beyond.

The two delegations will also deal with other matters of mutual interest.