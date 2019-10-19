Japan Karate Association Director in the country for one-week clinic

Japan Karate Association Regional Director of Sub- Saharan Africa Edward Mtshal is in the country for a one-week training clinic that will be held in different counties.

The clinic kicked off Saturday in Nairobi and is set to culminate tomorrow before heading to Mombasa County.

In a bid to promote and nurture talent within the country, The Kenya Japan Karate association has embarked on a training clinic that targets players from the ages of five to 14.

The clinic which kicked off in Nairobi was led by Regional Director of Sub- Saharan Africa Edward Mtshal alongside Kenyan instructor Joshua Otieno. The training will also serve as preparations for next year’s Olympic games that will be held in Tokyo Japan.

Meanwhile, the second edition of the Karate Young warriors and novices was held at Moi Educational center in Nairobi bringing together close to 100 participants.

The championship is geared towards preparing young players for 2021 junior world championship. Winners in various categories received medals and trophies.