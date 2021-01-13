Japanese envoy lauds existing bilateral ties in the field of sports

Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Motegi Toshimitsu has hailed the bilateral ties between Kenya and Japan in the field of sports.

The foreign envoy said this as she was hosted by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Ambassador Dr. Amina Mohamed in a local hotel.

Ahead of the summer Olympics to be held in Tokyo, Japan as from Friday, July 23rd 2021 to Sunday, 8th August 2021, Mr Motegi lauded the partnership by insisting that: “though Kenya

could go ahead of Japan in a marathon race, he hoped Japan and Kenya would

steadily advance their bilateral relations, shoulder-to-shoulder.”

On his part, Dr. Amina Mohamed commended the existing relationship and looked forward to deepening of ties in various spheres: “the overall bilateral relations are advancing steadily through sports and cultural exchanges, and I hope to cooperate with Japan for the successful

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games including training, sports medicine, and

host town exchanges,” she added

