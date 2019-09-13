Japanese firms to fund small scale sorghum processors

A consortium of private firms from Japan have rolled out an initiative to equip and fund small scale processors add value to millet and sorghum in efforts to boost uptake of the traditional food crops.

The initiative to be rolled out in Embu, Meru, Kitui and Migori Counties targets to boost production of millet and sorghum that would be blended with other foods during processing to encourage consumption.

Though highly notorious and readily available, most traditional food crops such as millet and sorghum are less consumed especially in urban areas.

The small scale processors will purchase millet and sorghum from farmers in their areas and pay on delivery of the farm produce to motivate more to embrace the traditional food crops.

Among products being explored is mixing sorghum or millet with other ingredients to make edible cakes.

The project aims at boosting food security, creating jobs in the traditional food crops value chain and increasing income for farmers.

