Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen dominates Friday practice

Max Verstappen dominated before Alpine’s Pierre Gasly brought Friday practice to an early end at the Japanese Grand Prix with a crash.

Gasly lost control at the tricky Degner Two corner, locking a front wheel before sliding off track and ripping off a front wheel on the barrier.

Verstappen ended the day 0.320 seconds quicker than Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and looked close to unbeatable.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was third, while Lewis Hamilton said he had a “bad day”.

The seven-time champion’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell managed the fifth fastest time, but Hamilton was down in 14th place and 0.501secs slower.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was sixth fastest, ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon and the McLaren of Oscar Piastri. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was ninth, a second off Verstappen, and Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas 10th.