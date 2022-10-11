Japheth Obonyo wins Mombasa Leg of NCB Golf Series

Japhet Obonyo became the latest winner of the ongoing NCBA golf series after clinching the division one title during the Sixteenth leg of the tournament held at the par-71 Mombasa Golf Club.

Japheth Obonyo playing off handicap 16 claimed the Division One victory at the event, ending his day with a round of 38 points. He was able to beat competition from Aloise Ogola who posted 37 points on count back.

In the Division Two category, handicap 36 Rishi Dodhia’s 46 points were enough to earn him the top honours, edging out Sheel Dodhia (handicap 23) who posted 40 points.

In the third division, Diana Nthiwa playing off handicap 53 was the champion having carded a round of 30 points. She beat handicap 44 Jackline Mutahi who posted 25 points to emerge second.

On the other hand, handicap 29 Caroline Munyi carded 34 points to emerge the winner in the Ladies Category while Fidel Wasike (handicap 25) posted an impressive 37 points to claim the bragging rights among the juniors.

In the Longest Drive challenge, William Kaguta claimed the top honors among the men, while Faith Muteti clinched victory in the Ladies’ category.

In the Nines challenge, handicap 20 Dhanji Pindolia and handicap 23 Paul Munyao were the stars in the first and second nine respectively.

Shadrack Oloo, NCBA Regional Branch Manager – Coastal Region stated that the championship had progressed in standard going by the level of competition witnessed at the Mombasa Golf Club.

“We have indeed pushed ourselves hard to create an atmosphere where excellence is the norm, where the spirit of competition is always high and where we are always striving for excellence as far as golfing standards are concerned. I can only hope that this will be just the beginning of many more days like these in our future,” said Shadrack.

The Series resumes on November 5th where the 17th round will be held at Thika Sports Club.