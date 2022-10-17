Jasmeet Chana delights in team work following  impressive KNRC run

New leader Jasmeet Chana believes his first ever Kenya National Rally Championship lead is a testament to CRS Racing team’s hard work.

His seventh straight podium of the 2022 season in the just concluded MMC Bamba Rally leapfrogged him to the KNRC summit following Karan Patel’s early retirement on the first speed test.

The Ongole Beef sponsored Jasmeet and his sibling co-driver Ravi Chana savored their sea level success, but pair were quick to acknowledge the efforts made by their colleagues.

‘The team has been on the ball– so this one is definitely for them,” quipped Jasmeet, adding: ‘They continue to burn the midnight oill, hence the multiple podiums.”

“And on Saturday with God’s grace we took the lead in the KNRC championship with two rounds left. Thank you to Ongole Beef, Matica, our team CRS Racing for the great effort and Identisys Ltd!! Its been a hard one.” Chana remarked.

Chana now leads the Championship’s overall standings for the first time in his career after finishing every single round in second position this season.

Second overall in Bamba behind Raaji Singh Bharij – with additional two points on the powerstage – elevates Jasmeet into a 20-point championship lead over Karan Patel who suffered early retirement.

Karan now drops to second on the log after seven rallies, while Two Wheel Drive/Division 3 leader Leonardo Varese clings on to the top three despite 6th overall in Kilifi County.

All that Jasmeet needs to do to seal his maiden career KNRC overall title is to finish second in the remaining two rounds to be organized by RSC and SUC in November and December respectively..

Varese on his part said: “The approach going forward is to keep our 100 percent finish record intact. We need to enter at least one more event to seal the 2WD Championship at penultimate stage. But we hope to enter the last 2 rounds in order to complete the full season.”

‘The Auris has been great; a few upgrades here and there but easy to maintain and we have bonded as one.: The open roads in Bamba were well marshalled- very enjoyable route exept for a bit in SS1 which was rough, tight and rocky.”

The penultimate round 8 of the series heads to Machakos County next month and will be organized by Rallye Sports Club.