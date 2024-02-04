Jasmeet Chana relishing his chances at this year’s Safari Rally in new Rally2 car

Kenya National Rally champion Jasmeet Chana expects his new Rally2 machine to produce “more nerve-racking moments” in his fourth attempt at the WRC Safari Rally on the Easter weekend of March 28-31.

As he’s amiably referred to in motoring circles, Iceman will culminate his long-standing Mitsubishi Evolution X drive and upgrade to a Rally2 (formerly R5) marque well in time for the iconic Safari.

“All good things must eventually conclude. Our victorious Evolution X is currently seeking a new abode. This remarkable winner embodies the spirit of a champion,” explained Iceman.

The Nairobi-based driver is yet to reveal the marque he’ll steer on Safari, but he’s convinced that an upgrade to Rally2 will enable him to score WRC2 points, and he’s overly excited about it.

“This will be my fourth WRC Safari attempt, and we plan to go into it with a positive vibe. You can’t fight the R5s with an Evolution X, and If you do, you find yourself driving at crazy speeds, which doesn’t make sense to me. So, we considered getting something new to tackle our race adversaries on an equal footing.”

Asked about teething problems and how long it’ll take him to get the hang of the new car, Iceman quipped: “As a local driver, I would like to win in my class. Anything better than that would be a bonus.”

Iceman explains: “It takes time to master a new car. I have driven about four rally cars in my entire rallying career, including my championship-winning Evolution, and I must admit it takes time to come to grips with them,” he emphasized, adding: “Obviously, it won’t be 100 percent in the first three rallies. WRC Safari is about bringing the car back in one piece and driving with your head.”

Chana is equally excited about an Easter Safari: “I think it rekindles memories of the good old days. School kids can now get a chance to watch rally cars and it being on holiday, most of the people will not be held up at work” he went on.

For the soft-spoken ace driver, racing against WRC cars and WRC2s is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity: “Forget about competing with them; your presence there is a great thing. At the start, you are standing next to Seb Ogier and lots of other legends.”

–Racing Siblings–

During Safari, Iceman will have his pace notes called by his elder brother Ravi Chana, an old hand in the game.

Prodded to explain his sibling experience, Iceman continued: “While on the stage, you don’t even realize it’s your brother calling the notes.”

“But off the stage, it becomes a family affair. Sometimes, we even joke and argue. But when the dust settles, it’s just fun. He (Ravi) is a great navigator, very experienced. He knows when to push me- a big ‘Asante’ to him; he is part of my championship success.”

The 2023 season was Iceman’s best, and he attributes it to Rubis Energy’s input.

“I would like to thank Rubis Energy for putting us up there. Without them, it would not have been possible. From Safari with Rubis on board, it was just an upward trend. We started pushing the car to its limits, trying to ascertain its potential,” he recalls.

JASMEET SINGH CHANA

D0B: 9th January 1978

Hometown: Nairobi

Place of work: CRS Motorsport workshop, Nairobi Occupation: Auto Mechanic

Sponsors: identities Ltd/Rubies Energy Kenya Family: Married to Sheetal Chana

First event and result: KCB Safari Rally 2007 /3rd overall in 2WD

Current Car: Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X

Team: CRS Motorsport

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

KNRC 2023- Overall Drivers’ Champion KNRC 2022-2nd overall behind Karan Patel KNRC 2012-Group S Drivers’ Champion KNRC 2WD Champion-2007 & 2009 (VW Golf) 5. KNRC 2013-Division 3 Drivers’ Champion KNRC 2015- Division 1 Drivers; Champion KNRC 2019 & 2022-Group N Drivers’ Champion 8. Winner 2009 KCB Safari Rally 2WD Winner KNRC Nakuru Rally 2023

(maiden KNRC win)