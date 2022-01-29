Jason Momoa joins Fast and Furious franchise

The actor is set to appear in the 10th instalment of the series of movies.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has officially joined the “Fast” family. Momoa will star opposite Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and the “Fast and Furious” crew in the upcoming 10th instalment of the high-octane franchise.

The team officially welcomed Momoa into the crew via social media late Friday, with a post captioned, “The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger.”

Directed by Justin Lin, the film is tentatively titled Fast and Furious 10, with the entire crew expected to return, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, whose villainous Cipher has loomed large over the films since 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. The movie is due in cinemas on May 19, 2023.

The most recent film F9: The Fast Saga premiered last year making $726 million globally, despite having its release delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Momoa is set to appear in the second instalment of DC’s Aquaman later this year.