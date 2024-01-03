Javelin: Yego hopeful of attaining Olympic qualification

Julius Yego has set his eye on qualifying for his 4th Olympic Games where he hopes to rest the ghosts of Tokyo 2020 where he had championship to forget.

Yego will return to javelin action from next month with the hope of attaining a qualifying mark in one of the local meetings this year. The 2024 Olympic Games will be held from the 26th July to 11th August in Paris, France.

Julius Yego plans to compete in some of the Diamond League meetings in a quest to get the qualifying mark ahead of the July Olympic games.

The former World Champion who won Bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where is hopeful of clinching the Olympic slot saying the games will be his last.

The 34-year-old Kenyan, finished 12th at his first Olympic games in London in 2012, before stunning the world with a silver medal at the Rio games four years later.

He won the World title in 2015 in Beijing posting 92.72m a championship record and remains as an Africa record to date.

He had a disastrous outing at Tokyo 2020 where, despite recording a season’s best of 77.34 metres, did not make it to the finals after finishing 24th in the qualification round.

Yego’s biggest mountain to climb is lack of sponsorship that has hampered his efforts of regular competition time, with the injury he suffered not making matters easier as sponsors have been hard to come by.

The four time African champion believes that serious investment and support in sprints and field events could propel Kenyan athletes to match their opponents from Europe and the United States of America.