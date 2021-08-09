Javelin youngsters ready for U20 showdown

Africa Under 18 javelin silver medallist Martha Nthanze Musai and East Africa School Games Champion Wilson Lentunyei are ready to take over the world with a storm during the World Athletics Under 20 Championships (August 17-22) in the men and women javelin competition.

Musai who claimed the first runners up position with a throw of 48.96m during the 2019 African U18 and U20 Championships in Athletics, behind South African Heike de Nyssechen (51.57) as Egyptian Shakenaz Zinwefky settled for third place after a throw of 42.98m is confident of a slot in the available podium places.

“I started competing in javelin while I was in class eight and proceeded to the national level, advancing to that level motivated me and started taking my training seriously.

“When I joined Ngoleni Girls High school, I continued with my training and improved which led me to winning a gold medal during the Africa Under 18 Championship in Algeria.I believe that I have the experience to compete and get a podium place” said Musai.

Her counterpart Wilson Lentunyei from Laikipia County who trains at Ngong is hopeful that he will take over from Rio 2016 silver medallist and World 2015 champion Juliys Yego in the discipline.

The former student at Kambaa Boys High

School in Nyandarua County started Javelin in 2015 under coach Paul Kiplimo after watching his role model claim the top podium place in Beijing China.

“I was drawn to Javelin when Yego won a world title during the Beijing World Athletics Championships. When I made it to team Kenya, I was so excited to get an opportunity to represent my county at an international level. I am confident that I can beat the world and take the top podium place during the Javelin finals.” he remarked.

Lentunyei who has represented Kenya thrice in the East Africa School Games, is currently working on his runway take off, angle of throwing his javelin among other

techniques