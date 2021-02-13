The song is the soundtrack to the new movie Judas and the Black Messiah

The song “What it feels like” by Jay Z and Nipsey Hussle was released yesterday alongside the film Judas and the Black Messiah which will be screening in theatres. Although the song is making waves now, the collaboration has been in the making since 2013.

Speaking about the track producers Mike & Keys and Larrance Dopson said, “This beat was born in 2013. 2015 was when we added the horns. 2017, we put the strings on it and made ‘what it feels like’ into a hook.”

Unfortunately, Nipsey died before the song could be released. He was murdered outside of his Slauson Avenue store in Los Angeles in 2019.

The song by two strong pillars of the black community is an appropriate track for a film largely about black empowerment.

