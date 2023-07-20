The news comes after Jay-Z and Beyonce were seen together visiting “The Book of Hov” collection in Brooklyn.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has updated its certifications which, has subsequently, pushed Jay’s 2009 album The Blueprint 3 to double-platinum status earning 2 million album-equivalent sales, and made his 2003 record The Black Album reach quadruple-platinum status, increasing the Brooklyn rapper’s album sales to over 33.5 million.

According to VIBE, this has since made the rap icon the first Black male recording artist to earn at least 10 double-platinum solo studio albums beating out Detroit-born rapper Eminem who has 8.

While the Brooklyn hip-hop legend is the first Black man to accomplish this feat, he is only the second Black artist to do it. Mariah Carey, who is the most commercially successful Black female solo artist of all time and has over 11 albums that have sold more than 2 million copies domestically, was the first Black person overall to reach double-digit multi-platinum album status in their career.