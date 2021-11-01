The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will be broadcast on November 20th.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, sometimes simply referred to as the Rock Hall, is a museum and hall of fame. It is a documentation of the history of music and the artists, producers, engineers, and other notable figures who have influenced music’s development.

To be eligible to be inducted into the hall of fame, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. Inductees are determined through an international voting body of more than 1,200 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The 2021 inductees include notable names such as Jay Z, Tina Turner, LL Cool J, and Carole King. Check out the categories:

Performer Category:

Tina Turner

Carole King

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Foo Fighters

Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award:

Kraftwerk

Charley Patton

Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award:

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Clarence Avant

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”