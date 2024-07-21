Jean Pierre wins NCBA golf series leg at Windsor

Jean Pierre won the 8th leg of the ongoing NCBA Golf series after returning 66 nett sciore during the tournament played at the 18-hole Windsor Golf Hotel, Nairobi.

The leg attracted over 100 golfers. Handicapp 14 Pierre emerged the winner of the tournament played in a medal format.Alishaan Merali, handicap 3 claimed the Gross Winner title with an impressive 77 Gross score.

Division One category saw Nguru Wachira emerging the winner with a 67 Nett score, while Peter Wairegi was placed second with a 73 Nett score.

In Division Two, James Mburu was the winner with a 68 Nett score, while Karim Charania finished as Runner-Up with a 71 Nett score.

The Ladies category saw Tazz Padamshi emerge victorious with a resounding 70 Nett score while the Junior category was won by Amar Shah who carded a commendable 78 Nett score.

George Kirathe emerged victorious in the Guest category with a 69 Nett score.

Meanwhile, Adan Mohamed and Maria Zeller impressed with their “Nearest to the Pin” shots, while Joshua Maina and Sonia Patel claimed the “Longest Drive” in Men and Ladies categories , respectively.

Speaking at the event, NCBA Bank TRM Branch Manager John Guchu said: “The NCBA Golf Series is a fantastic platform for Kenyan golfers to showcase their skills and compete at a high level. We were thrilled to see such a strong turnout and exceptional performances at the Windsor qualifier. From Jean Pierre Smith’s exceptional overall win to the exciting contests in each category, the day was a true testament to the talent and sportsmanship within the Kenyan golfing community.”

He added: “We’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, especially those who secured their spot at the Grand Finale. We look forward to seeing them compete against qualifiers from across the country and witnessing the culmination of this exciting series.”

The NCBA series now moves to Mombasa with the 9th leg set for Mombasa Golf Club on Agust 23rd before heading to Moi Airbase Golf Club a week later.