Jebet and Sawe crowned national Cross country Champions

The selected team will head for residential training next week to prepare for the World Cross Country Championships set for Belgrade, Serbia, on the 30th of this month where Kenya will be defending last year's overall title.

10km World Record Holder Agnes Jebet Ngetich and World Half Marathon Champion Sebastien Sawe are this year’s National Cross Country Champions.

Jebet beat a star-studded field in the 10km race in Saturday’s event, which was also the trials for the World Cross Country Championships at the Ruiru Prisons staff training college.

The hotly contested race saw early exchanges between reigning world champion Beatrice Chebet,Sirikwa Classic championship winner Emmaculate Anyango and Lilian Kassait.

Jebet, representing the central Rift region, outpaced the leading pack to cut the tape in 31:50.9, followed by Nairobi’s Anyango in 2nd place, posting a time of 31:53.1.

Prison’s Kassait came home in 3rd place with a time of 31:56.3, ahead of Chebet, who finished 4th.

Margaret Chelimo and reigning Africa cross country champion Cynthia Chepng’eno finished in 5th and 6th positions, respectively, to complete the slots for World Cross country championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Sawe saw off stiff competition to win the men’s 10km race in 28:38.3, followed by Samuel Chebolei, who clocked 28:38.9, while Gideon Rono came home in 3rd place, posting 28:41.9 minutes.

Samuel Kibathi emerged the 8km under-20 winner clocking 22:37.7 minutes followed by Charles Rotich who finished 2nd in 22:38.9 while Mathew Kipruto finished 3rd.

The 6km under 20 junior women was won by Sheila Chebet in a time of 19:30.4, Deborah Chemutai took 2nd place in 19:31.8, and Nancy Cherop finished 3rd.

