Jebet,Ebenyo headline 1,900 athletes for Sirikwa Cross Country

Defending champions in the 10km, Daniel Ebenyo and Agnes Jebet Ng’etich, are among 1,968 athletes invited for the 5th edition of the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour to be held at Lobo Village in Eldoret city on the 14th of this month.

Ebenyo returns to Eldoret in scintillating form after bagging a bronze medal at the World Cross Country Championship in the USA early last month.

However, he will face stiff competition from about 280 athltes who have also been invited, among them 10,000m World Silver medallist Stanley Waithaka Mburu.

The 10km senior women’s race will see the reigning world champion, Jebet Ngetich, aiming for a back-to-back victory but will have to fend off competition from, among others, 2024 New York City Marathon champion Sheila Chepkirui, national cross-country champion Maureen Chebor and Rebecca Mwangi among others.

Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi will return for the 2km loop race alongside world 1500m bronze medallist Raynold Cheruiyot, among others.

Other categories will include the under-20 races (6km for women and 8km for men), 2km for 13-15-year-old boys and girls, 1km for 9-12-year-old boys and girls, and 500m for 5-8-year-old boys and girls.