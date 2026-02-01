Athletics

Jebet,Ebenyo headline 1,900 athletes for Sirikwa Cross Country

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Defending champions in the 10km, Daniel Ebenyo and Agnes Jebet Ng’etich, are among 1,968 athletes invited for the 5th edition of the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour to be held at Lobo Village in Eldoret city on the 14th of this month.

Ebenyo returns to Eldoret in scintillating form after bagging a bronze medal at the World Cross Country Championship in the USA early last month.

However, he will face stiff competition from about 280 athltes who have also been invited, among them 10,000m World Silver medallist Stanley Waithaka Mburu.

The 10km senior women’s race will see the reigning world champion, Jebet Ngetich, aiming for a back-to-back victory but will have to fend off competition from, among others, 2024 New York City Marathon champion Sheila Chepkirui, national cross-country champion Maureen Chebor and Rebecca Mwangi among others.

Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi will return for the 2km loop race alongside world 1500m bronze medallist Raynold Cheruiyot, among others.

Other categories will include the under-20 races (6km for women and 8km for men), 2km for 13-15-year-old boys and girls, 1km for 9-12-year-old boys and girls, and 500m for 5-8-year-old boys and girls.

Ojuka wins 1st silver medal for Kenya at the Paris Paralympics
Kenyans out to stamp authority in women’s 3000msc in Peru
Second Edition of Magical Kenya Monutain Trail set to be held in Kakamega
Jebet and Sawe crowned national Cross country Champions
Team New Dawn ready to drop court case if assured free and fair NOCK election
Beatrice Chebet Named SJAK Sports Personality for December
Kericho Green Stadium renamed Kiprugut Chumo
Maluki elected NOC-K President as team New Dawn carries the day
Chebet clocks 2nd fastest time in 3000m in Rabat Diamond League
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ruto: Churches must remain places of peace, not politics
Next Article South Africa replaces Morocco as WAFCON 2026 host
- Advertisement -
Latest News
South Africa replaces Morocco as WAFCON 2026 host
Football Sports
Ruto: Churches must remain places of peace, not politics
Local News
Mudavadi arrives in Addis Ababa for a two day official visit
Africa Local News
Uganda’s Apparel Category Winner 2024, Eddie Louis Ochom, using leather as storytelling to place Ugandan design among Africa’s strongest contemporary voices.
RLSD Africa 2026 Leather competition to be launched tomorrow
International Business

You May also Like

AthleticsSports

Nageeye and Bekere win Rotterdam Marathon

AthleticsParis Olympics 2024

Chebet rewrites history as first Kenyan female Olympic champion in 10,000m

AthleticsSports

Kenyan athletes must undergo 3 out of competition tests before Olympics

AthleticsSports

World record breakers Kipyegon and Chebet set to arrive home tonight

Show More