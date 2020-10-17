Jepchirchir breaks world record at 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships

Written By: Bernard Okumu
Peres Jepchirchir crossing the finish line at World Athletics Half Marathon October 17 2020 .

 

Peres Jepchirchir set a new women’s only world half marathon record after she posted 1:05:16 to win the women’s race during this year’s edition of the  World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia Poland.

She led home Germany’s Melat Yisak Kejeta, who took silver in 1:05:18,breaking the  European women-only record in process as  Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw closed the podium dash in 1:05:19.

Defending champion Ethiopia’s Netsanet Gudeta’s took a fall and nevrr closed the gap as she slipped father behind in the third lap but managed to come home 8th….

Jepchirchir made her first strong move, the women-only half marathon world record holder injecting a surge and putting many of those behind in visible distress holding onto the lead to win in emphatic fashion.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Jepchirchir. “My goal was to win this race. I did not expect that I would beat the world record, but I realized that it could happen when we passed 20km. It was a little bit windy, but the course was good for me.”

Ethiopia defended their team gold after finishing in third, fourth and fifth places garnering them the quickest cumulative time with 3:16:39, smashing the championship record. Kenya took team silver with 3:18:10 while Germany took bronze with 3:28:42.

