Jepchirchir smashes half marathon world record in Prague

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir smashed the women-only race world record in the half marathon in Prague Saturday morning.

The 26-year-old Kenyan clocked 1:05:34 at the Prague 21.1KM, shattering the previous record of 1:06:11 set by Netsanet Gudeta of Ethiopia at the World Half Marathon Championships in 2018.

Breaking away from the small field just 20 minutes into the race, Jepchirchir set out on a ravaging pace over the 16.5-lap course in Prague’s Letna Park, passing 10 kilometres in 30:32. She slowed over the waning laps but still finished well under the previous mark.

“I was thinking to run maybe 1:04:50, but I’m so happy,” said Jepchirchir, who raced to the world half marathon title in 2016.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This is Jepchirchir’s second world record over the distance. She clocked 1:05:06 in a mixed race in Ras Al Khaimah in 2017, a record which stood for just under two months.

Meanwhile, 2019 Lille Half marathon champion Kibiwott Kandie won the Prague Half Marathon in a personal best of 58mins 37 secs.

He was followed by fellow Kenyans Philemon Kiplimo and Benson Kipruto in the second and third positions timing 59mins 56 secs and 1hr 06 secs respectively.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed led Kenyans in congratulating Jepchirchir on her spectacular feat.

She also celebrated all the Kenyan athletes who took part in the half marathon setting an incredible succession of winning finishes.

Congratulations to #PeresJepchirchir for breaking the women’s only #HalfMarathon World Record in Prague. We also celebrate all the Kenyan athletes who took part in the half marathon setting an incredible succession of winning finishes.@athletics_kenya #TwendeKazi ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/IaqnH27SZX — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) September 5, 2020

Others leaders also took to social media to hail the athlete.

Well done Peres Jepchirchir on shattering the women-only half marathon world record in Prague this morning. We are all immensely proud of you. pic.twitter.com/CHYieIufJY — Hon Gladys Wanga, CBS (@gladyswanga) September 5, 2020

Congratulations Peres Jepchirchir for setting a new 21.1km race world record at 1:05:34 in #PragueHalf #AllRunnersAreBeautiful. We are very proud of you! pic.twitter.com/5MzABTrthp — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 5, 2020