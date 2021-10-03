Jepkosgei wins elite women’s race at London Marathon

Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei won a thrilling London Marathon on Sunday in two hours, 17.43 minutes as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei faded late in the race to finish just outside the podium places.

Jepkosgei finished 15 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Degitu Azimeraw, while Ashete Bekere came third.

WHAT A RUN! 🇰🇪 Joyciline Jepkosgei takes the 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon with an incredible performance! #LondonMarathon #WeRunTogether pic.twitter.com/OmS2mw8gYC — Virgin Money London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) October 3, 2021

Defending champion Brigid Kosgei dropped from the pack of four just after passing the 30km mark in 1:37.29 as Jepkosgei led through the 40km in 2:10:20 to triumph.

Her win saw Kenya uphold its dominance in London since 2011, winning every year except for 2015.

She becomes the seventh fastest female marathoner in history.

In the men’s category, Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma won the men’s London Marathon on Sunday to put his Tokyo Olympics disappointment behind him.

Lemma, 30, failed to finish the Olympic marathon in August but triumphed in London in a time of 2hr 04min 01sec.

Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba finished second in 2:04.28, with Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia third in 2:04.41.