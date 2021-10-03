Jepkosgei wins elite women’s race at London Marathon

by Maxwell Wasike

Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei won a thrilling London Marathon on Sunday in two hours, 17.43 minutes as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei faded late in the race to finish just outside the podium places.

Jepkosgei finished 15 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Degitu Azimeraw, while Ashete Bekere came third.

Defending champion Brigid Kosgei dropped from the pack of four just after passing the 30km mark in 1:37.29 as Jepkosgei led through the 40km in 2:10:20 to triumph.

Her win saw Kenya uphold its dominance in London since 2011, winning every year except for 2015.

She becomes the seventh fastest female marathoner in history.

In the men’s category, Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma won the men’s London Marathon on Sunday to put his Tokyo Olympics disappointment behind him.

Lemma, 30, failed to finish the Olympic marathon in August but triumphed in London in a time of 2hr 04min 01sec.

Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba finished second in 2:04.28, with Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia third in 2:04.41.

  

Latest posts

Aussems intends to rejuvenate dwindling fortunes at the den

Maxwell Wasike

PL Players’ reluctance to get Covid-19 jab frustrates Klopp

Maxwell Wasike

EPL: Chelsea beat 10-man Southampton to go top

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More