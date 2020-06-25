Jeposgei, Kamworor will not defend New York Marathon titles

Written By: Kennedy Langat
Joyciline Jepkosgei won the 2019 New York Marathon in her debut over the full distance.

Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei and Geoffrey Kamworor will not defend their New York Marathon titles after this year’s edition was cancelled because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on 1st of November, would have marked the 50th running of the event.

It is the world’s largest marathon, with 53,640 finishers in 2019.

President and CEO of New York Road Runners Michael Capiraso said cancelling this year’s New York City Marathon was disappointing for everyone involved.

Meanwhile, the 2020 edition of the Berlin Marathon which was scheduled to take place on 27th September has also been cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in June, London Marathon organisers said they have not given up hope of holding the event on 4th of October.

