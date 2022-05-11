Jeptarus adds silver in women’s 1500m in the 24th Deaflympics

Kenya added another silver to her medal tally on Tuesday night (May 10, 2022) at the ongoing 24th Deaflympics Summer Games 2021 in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil.

The glittering performance at the Sesi Centro Esportivo Athletics Track was achieved by Sharon Jeptarus Bitok.

The 24 year old from Eldoret, went head to head with other strong competitors from Europe in the opening lap of the metric mile race.

Jeptarus who is based in Iten , took command of the race in the remaining rounds until the final lap where she was eclipsed by Anastacia Sydorenko of Ukraine after running out of breathe, forcing her to settle for the silver in a time of 4.49.98.

Sydorenko cut the tape in 4.49.31, while Mio Okada of Japan was third in 4.52.78.

“I’m glad that the medal has come in my debut in the Deaflympics,” Jeptarus said.

“We had strategised for the race with my compatriots but I felt I was not feeling well.

“So I decided to go much faster, and alone, to end the contest as soon as possible,” she explained.

Jeptarus reiterated that the foul weather that engulfed the stadium in the night did not affect her performance in any way.

“I had acclimatised to the cold Brazilian weather by training at the freezing end of Karura Forest while doing my build ups for the global championships back in Nairobi,” she said.

“I will now head for the women’s 800m which I’m optimistic to win,” she said.

Last year, Jeptarus took part in 1500m and 800m in the World Deaf Championships in Poland, finishing fourth and sixth respectively.

Meanwhile, Kenyan Alice Atieno Odhiambo missed the women’s javelin bronze medal by a whisker finishing 4th.

“I’m happy with my performance, actually I’m equally surprised with my performance,” she said.

Her coach Carolyne Anyango Kola believes the athlete has great potential to go far in the future.

“Her initial throws were feeble, I was almost losing hope, then she picked up the momentum and covered distances in the subsequent rounds which I could not actually believe.

“With government support and harnessing of talents from the grassroots, javelin can reach greater heights in Kenya,” Kola said.

And in the women’s long jump, Anzazi Chaka Nyundo put Kenya on the global map on Tuesday evening by booking a berth in the finals where she finished 6th.

“Nyundo has made me super proud.

“Reaching the finals shows Kenya has great potential that is yet to be unearthed.

“We can do better in fringe sports like the long jump,” field coach Carolyne Anyango Kola said.

Athletics action takes a break on Wednesday May 11, 2022.

Kenya has so far amassed 10 medals s10 medals in Brazil lying 11th in the medal table.

Gold

Men’s 10000M-Simon Cherono Kibai

Men’s 1500M- Ian Wambui Kahinga

Silver

4X400M Mix Relay

Men’s 10000M- Peter Toroitich

Women’s 10000M-Serah Wangari Kimani

Women’s 1500M- Sharon Jeptarus Bitok

Bronze

Men’s 10000M- David Kipkogei

Women’s 10000M- Grancy Kandagor

Men’s Javelin- Kelvin Kipkogei

Women’s 400M – Linet Fwamba Nanjala