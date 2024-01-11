Jersey recruitment team in Nairobi to discuss job opportunities for Kenyans in...

The government is intensifying its efforts to secure more job opportunities for Kenyans abroad.

Just a few days after the government signed deals that will see Kenyans migrate to countries such as Saudi Arabia, Germany, Serbia, Russia, and Israel, Jersey Island in UK also appears keen to have more Kenyans working in its territory.

On Thursday, Diaspora Principal Secretary Roselyn Njogu hosted a delegation from the island led by Lee Madden, the Chief Executive Officer of GR8 Recruitment agency.

According to the PS, Madden and his team are in the country “to explore opportunities for labour partnerships and labour mobility.”

“The duo discussed available labour opportunities in health, hospitality, agriculture, and maritime (blue economy) sectors,” said a statement from the Department of Diaspora Affairs

Others in attendance included; Ms. Em Holliday, Director of Overseas Recruitment at GR8, and Ms. Irene Karari Ag. Director Skills & Expertise.

This happening at a time when the Ministry of Labour announced that 2,500 nursing and healthcare positions in Saudi Arabia are now open for qualified Kenyans.

The Ministry said this was part of President William Ruto’s efforts in engaging with international partners & negotiating frameworks to connect Kenyans with employment opportunities.

Statehouse spokesperson Hussein Mohamed says President Ruto is positioning Kenya as a competitive source of professional, skilled, and semi-skilled labour.