The Valentines weekend will be a great one for revelers.

Nomcebo Zikode, South African singer popularly know for the hit ‘Jerusalma’ will be coming into the country to perform in 4 concerts and events. That’s right, FOUR! The Valentines weekend is turning out to be an event-packed one; first it was the announcement of Reekado Banks headlining a show and now Nomcebo.

The first performance Nomcebo is set to have is on Saturday the 12th, from 12:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. at The Dome Rooftop in Westlands.

The second concert to host her will be on Saturday the 13th, from 12:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. at the Waterfront in Karen.

The third event is being held on Sunday the 14th in Mombasa at B-Club, from 10:00a.a. to 6:p.m.

The fourth and final event will still be in Mombasa at The Dome, from 6:00p.m. to 9:00p.m.

Jerusalema, which was released in 2019 and became such a global hit that it had it’s own viral challenge. The song propelled onto the US Billboard charts and has since reached number one in Belgium, Netherlands, Romania and Switzerland, while peaking in the top ten of multiple other European countries. It has also had several remixes done in its honour.

Tickets to all these events can be found on M-tickets.

