Jesse Lingard: Former England midfielder training with Al-Ettifaq

Jesse Lingard is training with Al-Ettifaq, the Saudi Pro-League side has announced.

They said the ex-England and Manchester United midfielder would spend a month at the club.

Lingard, 30, had been training with Premier League side West Ham United after being released by Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, signed Jordan Henderson from Liverpool in a £12m deal in July.

Lingard, who won the last of his 32 England caps in 2021, has been a free agent since leaving the City Ground.

He spent the majority of his career at Manchester United, apart from loan spells at Derby County and West Ham, before leaving Old Trafford for Forest on a free transfer in July 2022.