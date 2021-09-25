Jesus on the mark as City snap Chelsea winning run

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal at 53 minutes as Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The result put City second in the Premier League table, with 13 points from their first 6 matches, behind Liverpool.

Cityzens enjoyed 60 per cent possession with Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden buzzing round Chelsea’s area.

It was Pep Guardiola’s 221st victory as City boss, which is more than any other manager in the Club’s history.

Chelsea boss Tuchel went with a midfield three – Kovacic, Kante and Jorginho – on what seemed like a smart way to retain possession and designed to stop even a team as creative as City from penetrating it.

At the start of a run of away games that will continue with them playing in Paris against PSG this week and at Anfield against Liverpool next weekend, Cityzens did look the more threatening and higher quality side. They were outstanding in their demolition of Chelsea.

Chelsea were unable to string together meaningful passes or moves for large portions of the game.

The victory also broke a three-match losing streak for City against Chelsea, the most recent in the Champions League final in Porto in May.