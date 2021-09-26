Jiji Kenya to expand classifieds as merchant base grows

In just two and a half years of operations, the Kenyan market is proving to be the most promising to Jiji Kenya according to Country Manager Maksym Golubev.

The online marketplace which is part of Jiji Africa headquartered in Nigeria has grown to become one of Kenya’s largest e-commerce firms operating in the online classifieds space.

“We operate in the classifieds niche where users and sellers can post their products online. We don’t become any kind of a middle man, we don’t collect any commissions from our users they sell their products straight to the end users and that’s why this kind of marketplace in very efficient in Kenya and in Africa in general,” said Golubev.

Covid impact

In the past year following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, Golubev says Jiji Kenya has witnessed increased activities on the platform as many small and medium size enterprises turned online to reach more consumers due to movement restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19.

As a result, Jiji Kenya registered a sharp growth in the number of sellers which has grown to 100,000 while active monthly users surged from 800,000 to the current five million.

“COVID-19 made a huge push in our industry. If we are talking about the world in general, classified business has grown up to two times during the pandemic. We have grown the number of new customers, new products and revenue. Some categories have performed better during the pandemic than others. For example we have seen a huge increase in electronics in terms of demand and supply on our platform just because of the pandemic as more users go online,” he added.

Since acquiring OLX from the South African internet investment giant Nespers two years ago, Golubev says Jiji Kenya has focused on eliminating fraud on the site through deployment of Artificial Intelligence.

“Jiji is totally a brand new platform. What is different with Jiji is that we are localized e-commerce company which ensured each and every single country has its own products, customer support, restrictions, anti-scam measures in place. Since we acquired OLX we have decreased the number of scammers by up to 10 times. It is now much more difficult to scam people unlike before,” said Golubev.

Expansion plans

Jiji Africa operates in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and Tanzania with plans to enter Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Jiji operates a subscription model ranging from Kshs. 500 to Kshs. 100,000 which Golubev says is unlikely to be reviewed upwards.

The firm plans to expand property and car classified categories after the acquisition of Nigeria’s Cars45 riding on Kshs. 2.3 billion ($21 million) it raised from investors in 2019.

“I believe with the new acquisition of Cars45, sooner or later we’ll have to raise another round of funding. But currently we are good with operations in Nigeria we are profitable and in Kenya we are almost profitable. So definitely if we decide to explore the market more and to get deeper in some categories and to create a totally new customer experience for example to dig deeper into the cars category and create transactional model definitely we’ll have to raise more capital.”

The Kenyan market which Golubev says is growing much faster compared to other markets has been supported by the high internet subscription currently at 44 million.