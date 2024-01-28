Jim Heather-Hayes posthumously named best motorsports personality of 2023

Jim Heather-Hayes is the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) best personality of the year 2023.
Considered as one of the greatest legends in the sport of rallying, Heather-Hayes passed on in 2022 and was acknowledged for his longstanding contribution to the sport
Heather-Hayes was a well known rally driver at the height of his rallying career and played a pivotal role in mentoring the next generation of motorsport champions.
His best result was in the 1990 Safari Rally when he finished in the sixth overall position.
Heather-Hayes first tackled the real Safari Rally as a World Rally Championship event notably in 1984 when the event was sponsored by Marlboro and was part of the World Rally Championship series
Kenya Motor Sports Federation Chairman Maina Muturi paid special tribute to Heather-Hayes, adding: “It’s a testament to his dedication and hard work, as well as his passion for motorsports over the years.”
Maina added that Heather-Hayes consistently demonstrated his commitment to the sport making him a standout personality for the award which dates back to the 60s.
The KMSF awards ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of Kenyan motorsports personalities.
The ocassion graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Principal Secretary Peter Tum also feted African Rally Champions Karan Patel and Hamza Anwar who was the continental junior Champion.
Among the season’s champions feted for their exemplary performances included Kenya National Rally overall champions and siblings Jasmeet and Ravi Chana, who also completed a rare double in clinching the B13 category.
Jasmeet is a second generation driver and one of the few drivers to have won virtually all categories of motor rallying in Kenya including Group N, Group N, Divisions 1 and 3 and Two Wheel Drive in his early days of racing.
Tim Jessop, who guided Carl Tundo to a record five ARC Safari Rally titles as a navigator was feted as the overall Kenya National Rally Raid Champion.
Siblings Chantal and Zane Young were feted for winning the Rally Raid Buggy class.
Rising Star Neel Gohil received his award for an unprecedented double in the Kenyan National Autocross category alongside Eric Bengi (4WD-T), John Kadivani (Open) and Azaad Manji (2WD -T).
CS Ababu Namwamba who was the chief guest promised to shore-up the status of the prestigious Kenya National Rally Championship and various disciplines of motorsports to ensure that our local crews prepare adequately for the iconic WRC Safari.
Ababu: “We cannot continue savoring bragging rights of hosting the toughest and most popular WRC event globally yet our local rally championship is not robust. On that note, I wish to call on sponsors and well wishers to partner with us in ensuring that we regain the longstanding glory that the rally-sport has presented for donkey’s years
This year’s ceremony was held at the Carnivore Nairobi, Kenya, and was attended by a number of dignitaries, including government officials and including the president of Rwanda Automobile Club Christian Gakwaya and his Ugandan counterpart Dipu Ruparelia.
KMSF CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS- 2023
KENYA NATIONAL RALLY RAID CHAMPIONSHIP 2023
Rally Raid Champion: Tim Jessop
Rally Raid Top Driver: Alasdair Keith
Rally Raid Top Navigator: Charles Mousley
Prototype Class Driver: Mark Glen
Prototype Class Navigator: Douglas Rundgren
Modified Class Driver: Alasdair Keith
Modified Class Navigator: Charles Mousley
Buggy Class Driver: Zane Young
Buggy Class Navigator: Chantal Young
KENYA NATIONAL TARMAC CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS 2023
4WD Class: Leroy Mwamba
2WD Class: Moses Mwendwa
KENYA NATIONAL KARTING CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS 2023
Bambino Comer Class: Wilf Mulyanga
Cadet Class: Bixente Rio Wyles
Rotax Junior Max Class: Krrish Vadgama
KENYA NATIONAL 4 x 4 CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS 2023
Beginner Driver: Gabriel Lauvaux/ Beginner Co – Driver: Olivier Lauvaux
Intermediate Driver: Ben Waiyaki / Intermediate Co – Driver: Prabjot Saimbi
Expert Driver: Gurashish Singh / Expert Co – Driver: Kunal Patel
Super Expert Driver Oliver: Lauvaux / Super Expert Co – Driver: John Herbert
KENYA NATIONAL AUTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS 2023
Class 1 – 2wd Non-Turbo Buggy: Neel Gohil
Class 2 – 2wd Non-Turbo: Car Neel Gohil
Class 3 – 2wd Turbo Buggy: Azaad Manji
Class 4 – 4wd Non-Turbo: Jose Sardinha
Class 5 – 4wd Turbo: Eric Bengi
Class 6 – Open: John Kadivane
Class 8 – Bambino: Eann Bengi
Class 9 – Junior 2wd Non-Turbo: Karamveer Singh Roopra
Class 10 – Peewee: Allan Bengi
FIA ARC CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS 2023
Driver: Karan Patel/Co – Driver: Tauseef Khan
KENYA NATIONAL RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS 2023
KNRC Group Classic: Driver Ian Duncan/ Co – Driver: Jaspal Matharu
KNRC Group 2wd: Driver Daren Miranda /Co – Driver: Linet Ayuko
KNRC Group SPV: Driver Jose Sardinha/Co – Driver Shameer Yusuf
KNRC Group S: Driver Kush Patel/Co – Driver: Mudasar Chaudry
KNRC Group Rally Raid: Driver Chinu Matharu /Co – Driver: Raju Chaggar
KNRC Group B13: Driver Jasmeet Chana /Co – Driver: Ravi Chana
KNRC Group N: Driver Nikhil Sachania/Co – Driver: Deep Patel
KNRC Group Rally 3: Driver McRae Kimathi/Co – Driver: Mwangi Kioni
KNRC Group Rally 2: Driver Samman Vohra/Co – Driver: Alfir Khan
KNRC Overall Champions: Driver Jasmeet Chana/Co – Driver: Ravi Chana
PAST MOTORSPORT PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR SINCE 2000
2000 Rory Green & Orson Tailor
2001 Glen Edmunds
2002 Anthony Nielsen
2003 Ian Duncan
2004 Sammy Aslam
2005 Carl “Flash” Tundo
2006 Anthony Nielsen
2007 Baldev Chager
2008 Azar Anwar
2009 Ben Muchemi
2010 Ian Duncan
2011 Aslam Khan
2012 Shivam Vinayak
2013 Baldev Chager
2014 Nikhil Sachania
2015 Jaspreet Chatthe
2016 Tapio Laukkanen (Finland)
2017 Manvir Baryan
2018 Tuta Mionki
2019 Phineas KImathi
2020 NOT HELD DUE TO COVID-19
2021 Aakif Virani
2022 Karan Patel
2023: Jim Heather-Hayes