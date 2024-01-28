Jim Heather-Hayes posthumously named best motorsports personality of 2023

Jim Heather-Hayes is the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) best personality of the year 2023.

Considered as one of the greatest legends in the sport of rallying, Heather-Hayes passed on in 2022 and was acknowledged for his longstanding contribution to the sport

Heather-Hayes was a well known rally driver at the height of his rallying career and played a pivotal role in mentoring the next generation of motorsport champions.

His best result was in the 1990 Safari Rally when he finished in the sixth overall position.

Heather-Hayes first tackled the real Safari Rally as a World Rally Championship event notably in 1984 when the event was sponsored by Marlboro and was part of the World Rally Championship series

Kenya Motor Sports Federation Chairman Maina Muturi paid special tribute to Heather-Hayes, adding: “It’s a testament to his dedication and hard work, as well as his passion for motorsports over the years.”

Maina added that Heather-Hayes consistently demonstrated his commitment to the sport making him a standout personality for the award which dates back to the 60s.

The KMSF awards ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of Kenyan motorsports personalities.

The ocassion graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Principal Secretary Peter Tum also feted African Rally Champions Karan Patel and Hamza Anwar who was the continental junior Champion.

Among the season’s champions feted for their exemplary performances included Kenya National Rally overall champions and siblings Jasmeet and Ravi Chana, who also completed a rare double in clinching the B13 category.

Jasmeet is a second generation driver and one of the few drivers to have won virtually all categories of motor rallying in Kenya including Group N, Group N, Divisions 1 and 3 and Two Wheel Drive in his early days of racing.

Tim Jessop, who guided Carl Tundo to a record five ARC Safari Rally titles as a navigator was feted as the overall Kenya National Rally Raid Champion.

Siblings Chantal and Zane Young were feted for winning the Rally Raid Buggy class.

Rising Star Neel Gohil received his award for an unprecedented double in the Kenyan National Autocross category alongside Eric Bengi (4WD-T), John Kadivani (Open) and Azaad Manji (2WD -T).

CS Ababu Namwamba who was the chief guest promised to shore-up the status of the prestigious Kenya National Rally Championship and various disciplines of motorsports to ensure that our local crews prepare adequately for the iconic WRC Safari.

Ababu: “We cannot continue savoring bragging rights of hosting the toughest and most popular WRC event globally yet our local rally championship is not robust. On that note, I wish to call on sponsors and well wishers to partner with us in ensuring that we regain the longstanding glory that the rally-sport has presented for donkey’s years

This year’s ceremony was held at the Carnivore Nairobi, Kenya, and was attended by a number of dignitaries, including government officials and including the president of Rwanda Automobile Club Christian Gakwaya and his Ugandan counterpart Dipu Ruparelia.

KMSF CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS- 2023

KENYA NATIONAL RALLY RAID CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Rally Raid Champion: Tim Jessop

Rally Raid Top Driver: Alasdair Keith

Rally Raid Top Navigator: Charles Mousley

Prototype Class Driver: Mark Glen

Prototype Class Navigator: Douglas Rundgren

Modified Class Driver: Alasdair Keith

Modified Class Navigator: Charles Mousley

Buggy Class Driver: Zane Young

Buggy Class Navigator: Chantal Young

KENYA NATIONAL TARMAC CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS 2023

4WD Class: Leroy Mwamba

2WD Class: Moses Mwendwa

KENYA NATIONAL KARTING CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS 2023

Bambino Comer Class: Wilf Mulyanga

Cadet Class: Bixente Rio Wyles

Rotax Junior Max Class: Krrish Vadgama

KENYA NATIONAL 4 x 4 CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS 2023

Beginner Driver: Gabriel Lauvaux/ Beginner Co – Driver: Olivier Lauvaux

Intermediate Driver: Ben Waiyaki / Intermediate Co – Driver: Prabjot Saimbi

Expert Driver: Gurashish Singh / Expert Co – Driver: Kunal Patel

Super Expert Driver Oliver: Lauvaux / Super Expert Co – Driver: John Herbert

KENYA NATIONAL AUTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS 2023

Class 1 – 2wd Non-Turbo Buggy: Neel Gohil

Class 2 – 2wd Non-Turbo: Car Neel Gohil

Class 3 – 2wd Turbo Buggy: Azaad Manji

Class 4 – 4wd Non-Turbo: Jose Sardinha

Class 5 – 4wd Turbo: Eric Bengi

Class 6 – Open: John Kadivane

Class 8 – Bambino: Eann Bengi

Class 9 – Junior 2wd Non-Turbo: Karamveer Singh Roopra

Class 10 – Peewee: Allan Bengi

FIA ARC CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS 2023

Driver: Karan Patel/Co – Driver: Tauseef Khan

KENYA NATIONAL RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS 2023

KNRC Group Classic: Driver Ian Duncan/ Co – Driver: Jaspal Matharu

KNRC Group 2wd: Driver Daren Miranda /Co – Driver: Linet Ayuko

KNRC Group SPV: Driver Jose Sardinha/Co – Driver Shameer Yusuf

KNRC Group S: Driver Kush Patel/Co – Driver: Mudasar Chaudry

KNRC Group Rally Raid: Driver Chinu Matharu /Co – Driver: Raju Chaggar

KNRC Group B13: Driver Jasmeet Chana /Co – Driver: Ravi Chana

KNRC Group N: Driver Nikhil Sachania/Co – Driver: Deep Patel

KNRC Group Rally 3: Driver McRae Kimathi/Co – Driver: Mwangi Kioni

KNRC Group Rally 2: Driver Samman Vohra/Co – Driver: Alfir Khan

KNRC Overall Champions: Driver Jasmeet Chana/Co – Driver: Ravi Chana

PAST MOTORSPORT PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR SINCE 2000

2000 Rory Green & Orson Tailor

2001 Glen Edmunds

2002 Anthony Nielsen

2003 Ian Duncan

2004 Sammy Aslam

2005 Carl “Flash” Tundo

2006 Anthony Nielsen

2007 Baldev Chager

2008 Azar Anwar

2009 Ben Muchemi

2010 Ian Duncan

2011 Aslam Khan

2012 Shivam Vinayak

2013 Baldev Chager

2014 Nikhil Sachania

2015 Jaspreet Chatthe

2016 Tapio Laukkanen (Finland)

2017 Manvir Baryan

2018 Tuta Mionki

2019 Phineas KImathi

2020 NOT HELD DUE TO COVID-19

2021 Aakif Virani

2022 Karan Patel

2023: Jim Heather-Hayes