Jimi Wanjigi freed on Ksh10M bond as court battle looms

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been released on a Ksh10 million personal bond after his arrest and detention at Kamukunji Police Station on Monday.

A ruling, scheduled for September 12, will determine whether he should enter a plea or if the charges will be dismissed.

During the hearing, Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi instructed Wanjigi to submit his passport to the court, pending the upcoming ruling.

This directive followed a request by his defence team, comprising Senior Counsel Paul Muite, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Willis Otieno, who sought to delay the plea-taking on grounds of rights violations.

The defence argued that a High Court order issued by Justice Bahati Mwamuye had previously prohibited Wanjigi’s arrest and detention, and claimed the ongoing proceedings violated this ruling.

Muite described the legal process as flawed, as it disregarded the court’s earlier directive.

In addition, the legal team accused the authorities of acting in bad faith by revoking Wanjigi’s firearm licence, which the High Court had earlier restored.

Otieno asserted that the Firearm Licensing Board rescinded the licence to fabricate charges of illegal firearm possession.

Otieno further contended that the charges were baseless, emphasizing that Wanjigi had willingly responded to a summons from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He also alleged that Wanjigi’s co-accused, Kibe, had suffered physical abuse at the hands of the police, including having his genitals painfully squeezed while in custody.