Jimmy Kibaki eulogizes his father as a patriot and son of Kenya

Jimmy Kibaki, the late President Mwai Kibaki’s eldest son has Friday paid a glowing tribute to his father as a man of great passion who dedicated his life to Kenya and serving the people.

Jimmy in his tribute also said that the family realizes and acknowledges that the loss of their father is indeed a loss faced by Kenyans at large and this was evidenced by the long queues witnessed at the National Assembly where his late father laid in state.

He also reminisced on the good memories of his father claiming that if his father was to wake up at that time in point, he would have asked all the people who had come to see him lying in state to immediately go back to work because, for him, work was very important.

“If there’s a word that can encapsulate the life of Mwai Kibaki, it is excellence. Mzee lived to excel. From the moment he left his village in Othaya to begin his education, up to the day he retired as the President of the Republic of Kenya, that journey has been a journey to excel.”

Jimmy in emphasis said that excelling doesn’t always mean succeeding but it means trying your best, “this is what Mzee inspires us to do. To do our best.”

“So as Kenyans, as we send this great Lion of Kenya to rest beside his beloved wife, the late Lucy Kibaki, let us dedicate ourselves to excel for Kenya.”

In addition, Jimmy also thanked the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kenya for their swift action in taking over operations after Mzee passed on in Nairobi Hospital and later on moved the body to Lee Funeral Home.

“The professionalism of the armed forces has allowed us to mourn Mzee in a way that we feel truly humbled. I have even been saluted by Generals and other high ranking military officials. I remember being saluted by so many military officers when I went to see my father lying in state. I was like…. I could get used to this,” he said.

“General Kibochi, we as a family, want to say, Asante Sana!”

Trying to describe the dynamic relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his late father, Jimmy said that there are times he and his late father would watch the evening news. When the news came on, he would start dosing when some politicians started speaking. But when you (President Uhuru Kenyatta) came on the screen, he would sit upright and listen very keenly.

Jimmy also emphasized that the late Kibaki was very fond of President Kenyatta.

In conclusion, Jimmy said the family was overwhelmed by the demise of their father but were indeed very grateful to Kenyans at large.

During the public viewing of Mzee Kibaki’s body on Monday Jimmy said that the last three months before his father’s death were the most difficult.

“Mzee had been ailing for about two or three years but for the last three months were quite difficult but he put up quite a good battle but in the end because of age and other factors determined that he had to go,” he said.