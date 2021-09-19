Jimmy Wanjigi receives warm welcome in Siaya County

Presidential Candidate Jimmy Wanjigi says the unfortunate events in Migori where rowdy youths disrupted his meeting will not affect his dream of being the fifth President of Kenya.

Wanjigi received a warm welcome in Siaya yesterday where he reiterated his commitment to traverse the Country to popularize his bid.

Addressing Orange democratic movement officials drawn from Siaya, Wanjigi blamed the incident on a few youths whom he described as strangers in the area.

Wanjigi insists that as a life member of ODM he is at liberty to seek the Party’s ticket to be its flag bearer in 2022.

He said ODM party will not need to join coalitions with other parties saying its support across the Country is enough to propel him to the Presidency.

“Let us work towards ensuring that ODM forms the next government alone. Raila and I have the formula,” he told the delegates.

Wanjigi said that he and Raila have a long history dating back to around 1991 and that they had, on several occasions, come to each other’s aide when the system was on their necks.

This even as police came to the rescue of the meeting after a group of youths and delegates claimed she had short changed them.

Mildred Ochieng, the coordinator of the Jimmy Wanjigi presidential campaign in Siaya had to be locked inside a room at the Distinction Gardens hotel where Wanjigi had met the delegates, after the irate youths roughed her up.