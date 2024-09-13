JKIA-Adani row: Second petition against deal filed in court

The JKIA-Adani leasing deal is receiving opposition as petitions to block the move flock at the High Court.

Activist Tony Gachoka and the Mount Kenya Jurists Thursday joined the list, after Kenya Human Rights Commission and Law Society of Kenya on Monday filed another one on Monday.

According to the petitioners, the takeover or the proposed alienation was never subjected to the mandatory public participation yet it involves a strategic national asset.

They further cite the terms of agreement are ‘a dubious guarded private-public partnership deal that has been shrouded with secrecy and unless the courts intervene, the assets will be unlawfully alienated in favour of the Adani group.

This comes just a day after the Kenya Aviation Workers Union reached a return-to-work deal with the government, ending their one day strike.

The union agreed to peruse through the Adani deal documents in the next 10 days before declaring their next cause of action.

At the same time, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura in a statement said that no agreement had been signed yet with the Adani Airport Holdings adding that JKIA remains a strategic national asset and was not for sale.

“The Adani JKIA venture is only but a proposal,” said Mwaura.