JKIA, Moi airports awarded for customer service during covid

Kenya’s two main international airports have been recognized for demonstrating significant efforts to gather passenger feedback during the pandemic.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Moi International Airport were awarded by the Airport Council International (ACI) through The Voice of the Customer initiative.

According to AIC, the more than 200 airports which qualified for the award had collected three or more quarters of data through the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme.

“The pandemic has caused substantial changes in human behaviour and provoked a whole new set of expectations affecting how products and services should be experienced—from a prioritization of health to increased digitalization such as contactless touchpoints. The Voice of the Customer highlights the ongoing commitment of airports to understanding the evolving expectations of the end user, the travelling public, in these challenging times.” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira.

Africa featured ten airports which included Kenya’s JKIA and MIA.

At the height of the pandemic during the 2019/2020 fiscal year, passengers number through JKIA plunged by 60% from 6.1 million to 2.5 million while Moi International Airport passenger traffic declined 45% from 1.1 million to 646,000.

“ACI research has revealed that passenger satisfaction directly impacts an airport’s non-aeronautical revenue, an area that will play an increasingly important role in the recovery of the airport business. The ASQ program, the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program, plays a central role in helping airports maintain and strengthen their competitive advantage and contribute to their sustained long-term recovery,” added Oliveira.

ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) is a world-renowned & globally established benchmarking program which measures passengers’ satisfaction whilst they are travelling through an airport.

JKIA-Nairobi and MIA – Mombasa have participated in the ASQ programme for over 12 years.