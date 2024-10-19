JKIA named Africa’s leading airport at World Travel Awards

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has been ranked as Africa’s leading airport at the World Travel Awards.

The award was presented to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) team led by Acting Managing Director Henry Ogoye and Airport Manager Selina Gor, during a ceremony held in Diani.

JKIA beat several African airports including Cape Town International Airport (South Africa), Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Morocco), Julius Nyerere International Airport (Tanzania), Kigali International Airport (Rwanda), King Shaka International Airport (South Africa), and O.R. Tambo International Airport (South Africa).

In a statement KAA said the win reflects JKIA’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service, enhancing operational efficiency, and continuously improving the passenger experience.

“We’re proud of our team’s hard work and dedication that made this achievement possible, and we thank all our passengers and partners for their continued support.”

The award comes amid controversy surrounding the proposal by the government to lease the airport to Indian conglomerate Adani Airport Holdings for a period of 30 years.

The foreign firm is expected to invest billions in renovations to revitalize the airport and give it a modern appearance.