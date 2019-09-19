JKIA ranked 2nd fastest growing cargo airport globally

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is the 2nd fastest growing airport in the word cargo ranking.

This has been revealed in the Airports Council International (ACI) latest World Airport Traffic Report, which highlights top airports for passengers, cargo and aircraft movements and showcases the world’s fastest-growing airports for 2018.

JKIA was ranked 2nd in the ‘Fastest Growing Airports (Handing over 250,000 metric tons of air cargo)’ category, after handling over 342,000 metric tons of air cargo in 2018, a 25% growth from the what was reported in the year 2017.

JKIA has recently witnessed a significant boost in air cargo traffic to and from Europe, Asia, America, and most recently China and Australia.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In the last few years, JKIA has seen the entry of several modern transit sheds, increasing it’s annual overall cargo to 1.2million tons.

Michaell Cotts, a leading cargo and logistics company, is currently constructing its new shed at JKIA, once complete, the new development is expected to inject an additional annual capacity of 150,000 metric tons at the airport.

Astral Aviation, a cargo airline operating from JKIA has in the last year acquired three Boeing 747-400 cargo aircraft to boost its freight capacity and expand its network.

“This award validates our ongoing efforts in improving facilities at the JKIA Cargo area. I would like to congratulate all our stakeholders for their collective and ongoing efforts in making this possible.” Kenya Airports Authority CEO Jonny Anderson noted. “This is an exciting time for Kenya, the face of cargo is changing, and we are positioning JKIA as the premier cargo distribution center for online commerce companies in the region,” he added.