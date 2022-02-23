JKIA runway temporarily closed after aircraft develops mechanical problem

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Wednesday evening temporarily closed off its runaway after an aircraft developed a mechanical problem.

Confirming the reports on its official Twitter page, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said that no landings and takeoffs are on hold as crews respond to safely remove the disabled aircraft.

KAA has advised passengers to check with their respective airline for flight status updates.

“Jambo! This is to confirm that the runway at JKIA is temporarily closed as crews respond to safely remove a disabled aircraft. Takeoffs and landings are on hold. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airline for flight status updates,” read the statement from KAA.

More to follow…