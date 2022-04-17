Joan Chelimo runs a course record at Seoul Marathon

Kenyan born Romanian Joan Chelimo Melly won the 2022 edition of the Seoul Marathon in South Korea in a new record time of 2 hours 18 minutes and 04 seconds.

Chelimo who switched to Romanian citizenship last year improved the previous record by almost two minutes.

The 31 year-old who has competed in six half marathon races came to the race with the third fastest time on paper of 2 hours 20 minutes and 57 seconds as she finished 8th place at the 2020 Valencia marathon.

Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa nd Eunice Chebichi of Baharain finished second and third respectively.

In the men’s competition Kenya’s Mark Korir finished 4th after cloking 2 hours 06 minutes and 54 seconds.

The race was won by Mozinet Geremev of Ethiopia who also set a new course record of 2 hours 4 minutes and 43 seconds.

Compatriot Herpasa Negasa and Brazil’s Daniel do Nascimento wound up second and third respectively. Do Nascimento improved Ronaldo da Costa’s South American record of 2:06:05 – a world record when it was run in 1998 – by more than a minute, finishing third in 2:04:51.