Joan Kabugu, Seydou Makali documetaries to premiere on Africa Direct

The two documentaries documenting the lives of Kenyans will premiere on November 30th.

Two documentaries by Kenyan filmmakers Joan Kabugu and Seydou Makali are set to premiere on the Aljazeera series Africa Direct on November 30th.

Africa Direct is a series of compelling and immersive short documentaries produced and directed by all-African filmmaking talent documenting African stories, told by African storytellers about African lives – for audiences across the continent and around the world.

The series is geared towards opening an authentic window onto a range of ordinary and extraordinary African lives, to present nuanced and complex perspectives of this diverse and multifaceted continent. The stories give voice to African storytellers, who have so often been drowned out or overwhelmed by outsider mediation. The series comprises around 30 short documentaries, curated into half-hour episodes. The first tranche of six half-hours starts airing on Al Jazeera English from 30 November 2021 until 4 January 2022.

Among the 30 documentaries is Joan Kabugu’s Throttle Queens which celebrates and documents Ciku Mbithi and her friends – women motorcyclists of the Throttle Queens Club in Nairobi. It will document how their love of riding brings them exhilaration, freedom, adventure and a sense of control over their lives.

Also included in the 30 is Seydou Makali’s Colours Are Alive Here. The documentary introduces us to David Ochieng, also known as Avido, from Kibera, a rising star and designer. It explores his love for fashion and how his colourful designs that have adorned many big-name celebrities, in Kenya and abroad, are created.

The series, Africa Direct, will debut on Aljazeera English on November 30th.