Joash Onyango to miss Kenya-Tanzania clash

Written By: Buckley Fedha
25

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Harambee Stars will continue to miss the services of Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango when they take on with Taifa Stars from Tanzania Thursday night in their second pool match at the Africa Cup of Nations ongoing in Egypt.

Onyango suffered an ankle injury and will not play against Tanzania in the third match of the day.

Also Read  Former PM Odinga urges Harambee Stars to fight on

On Wednesday, Star’s head coach Sébastien Migné expressed optimism that Onyango will be fit for their final Group ‘C’ African Nations Cup match against Senegal on Monday next week.

Also Read  Cameroon behaviour will be investigated - African football boss

Madagascar will kick-start the day against Burundi in the first match Thursday before Senegal face Algeria in the second tie.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

So far, hosts Egypt, Nigeria and Uganda are the teams that have guaranteed themselves a place in the last 16 of the event which will end on the 19th of next month.

Also Read  Ayew brothers on target in Ghana draw with Benin

All matches will be broadcast live on KBC Channel One and KBC radio stations.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR