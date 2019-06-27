Harambee Stars will continue to miss the services of Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango when they take on with Taifa Stars from Tanzania Thursday night in their second pool match at the Africa Cup of Nations ongoing in Egypt.

Onyango suffered an ankle injury and will not play against Tanzania in the third match of the day.

On Wednesday, Star’s head coach Sébastien Migné expressed optimism that Onyango will be fit for their final Group ‘C’ African Nations Cup match against Senegal on Monday next week.

Madagascar will kick-start the day against Burundi in the first match Thursday before Senegal face Algeria in the second tie.

So far, hosts Egypt, Nigeria and Uganda are the teams that have guaranteed themselves a place in the last 16 of the event which will end on the 19th of next month.

All matches will be broadcast live on KBC Channel One and KBC radio stations.

