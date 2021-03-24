Jocham hospital receives 800 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jocham Hospital has received 800 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the county government of Mombasa in a bid to protect vulnerable health care workers against the virus.

The CEO Jocham Hospital, Dr John Chamia received the jab at the hospital during the launch of the vaccination exercise against Covid-19 for the health workers in Mombasa County.

Frontline health workers in Kenya have been given the first priority to receive the vaccines in order to protect them as they treat Covid-19 patients.

Dr Chamia said on the first phase of the vaccine the health facility is targeting its health workers and other health workers within the health facilities in Mombasa County, teachers, police officers and prison service personnel.

The CEO said the facility won’t vaccinate people below the age of 18 years, people allergic to AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Chamia said the hospital has targeted to vaccinate about 1000 people by the end of the exercise and there are no charges for the services and the services kicks off from 8.00am in the morning to 5.00 pm in the evening.

In his remarks, Dr Chamia urged all health workers, police officers, prisons personnel and teachers to take part in the immunization process as this will help in having a healthy working force who are prone to the virus given their nature of job.

In the second phase the hospital will open the doors to members of the public who are willing to take Covid-19 jab.

Dr Chamia downplayed rumors being peddled about the safety of the jab saying the vaccine is a milestone promise for a better tomorrow following an otherwise difficult year in dealing with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kenya’s Ministry of Health has already launched its campaign and kicked off its deployment plan for the vaccines which are prioritized for frontline health workers and essential staff including security personnel.

