Joe Biden nominates Meg Whitman as US ambassador to Kenya

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated former Hewlett Packard CEO and President Margaret C. Whitman (Meg) as America’s ambassador to Kenya.

She is likely to take over from Eric Kneedler, who became chargé d’affaires ad interim for Kenya last January.

Whitman, a billionaire former Republican commonly known by her nickname “Meg,” was a major donor backing Democrat Biden’s campaign.

US media outlets said last year, she gave $500,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that benefited the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Wealthy donors often get ambassadorships in Democratic and Republican administrations alike.

In announcing Biden’s selection of Whitman, the White House noted her extensive business background as follows:

She, a business executive and former candidate for Governor of California, is a Member of the Board of Procter & Gamble and General Motors, and National Board Chair at Teach for America.

She is also the former CEO of Quibi, a streaming content platform for mobile devices, and a former President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the Hewlett Packard Company, eBay, and FTD.

In addition, she has held senior leadership positions at Hasbro, StrideRite Corporation and the Walt Disney Corporation, and she is a former partner at Bain and Co. Whitman received a B.A. from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Harvard University.

Among numerous honours, Meg has been inducted into the Bay Area Business Hall of Fame and the U.S. Business Hall of Fame.

She received an Honorary Doctor of Business Practice from Carnegie Mellon University.

Further, she is a recipient of the Alumni Achievement Award from Harvard Business School and was awarded the Corporate Citizenship Award by the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering, Inc.

All the nominations have to be approved by the Senate.